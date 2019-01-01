About this product
Strain Type: Sativa | Genetics: South African landrace | Durban Poison is landrace sativa variety originally from South Africa, and is known for it's clear-headed cerebral effect. Durban can be a fabulous daytime strain, with a clear, functional effects package that stimulates creativity, sociability, and overall mood. It offers sweet and spicy smells — fennel/anise, orange, lemon, and a creamy sweetness, with a taste ranging from sweet lemon candy to spicy anise. X-trates CO2 vape cartridges feature pure cannabis oil with a wide spectrum of organic cannabinoids and infused terpenes. 0.5ml cartridge.
About this strain
Durban Poison
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Pinene
This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.