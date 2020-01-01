About this product

X-trates "Fitchburg's Finest" Hash is made by combining THC distillate, kief, and terpenes (Headband to be exact) and compressing these components together. The result is a material that feels similar to a traditional hash (like a chewy cookie: soft and airy). Headband terpenes give a creamy flavor with notes of lemon and diesel. This product is made to be smoked with flower, like adding a supercharge to a bowl or pre-roll, etc. It is not recommended to dab this product.