  5. Fitchburg's Finest Hash

Fitchburg's Finest Hash

by X-trates

X-trates "Fitchburg's Finest" Hash is made by combining THC distillate, kief, and terpenes (Headband to be exact) and compressing these components together. The result is a material that feels similar to a traditional hash (like a chewy cookie: soft and airy). Headband terpenes give a creamy flavor with notes of lemon and diesel. This product is made to be smoked with flower, like adding a supercharge to a bowl or pre-roll, etc. It is not recommended to dab this product.

20% off all Concentrates & Vape Carts on 7.9 & 7.10 (OiL Day) at all Rev Clinics Dispensaries! X-trates, powered by Revolutionary Clinics, produces a variety of vaporizer cartridges and concentrates designed to deliver superior quality to both budget-minded and refined cannabis users looking for only the finest concentrates.