  5. Gelato 1:1 CO2 Vape Cartridge

Gelato 1:1 CO2 Vape Cartridge

by X-trates

$50.00MSRP

About this product

Strain Type: Hybrid (50I/50S) | Genetics: Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC | This strain is known to have a floaty, comfortable but still lucid effect, which makes for great daytime or early evening use. Patient's report that Gelato has great value as a way to treat chronic aches and pains with its powerful numbing effects. Some use it to medicate headaches and migraines as well. This strain’s carefree elevation of mood can also offer temporary relief from the troubling symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and PTSD. X-trates CO2 vape cartridges feature pure cannabis oil with a wide spectrum of organic cannabinoids and infused terpenes. 0.5ml cartridge.

20% off all Concentrates & Vape Carts on 7.9 & 7.10 (OiL Day) at all Rev Clinics Dispensaries! X-trates, powered by Revolutionary Clinics, produces a variety of vaporizer cartridges and concentrates designed to deliver superior quality to both budget-minded and refined cannabis users looking for only the finest concentrates.