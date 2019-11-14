 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
X-trates

This strain is known to have a floaty, comfortable but still lucid effect, which makes for great daytime or early evening use. Patient's report that Gelato has great value as a way to treat chronic aches and pains with its powerful numbing effects. Some use it to medicate headaches and migraines as well. This strain’s carefree elevation of mood can also offer temporary relief from the troubling symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and PTSD. Cannabis Oil Distillate is great for making edibles, dabbing, or ingesting straight from the syringe. 0.5g Applicator.

MassMedicinal

Generally I need to use heavy indicas to achieve adequate pain relief, but this modern classic is able to do the trick without being too sedating! Rev has great distillates, and this is no exception! Picked this up at Revolutionary Clinic’s Somerville location, where the staff is always knowledgeable and helpful!

20% off all Concentrates & Vape Carts on 7.9 & 7.10 (OiL Day) at all Rev Clinics Dispensaries! X-trates, powered by Revolutionary Clinics, produces a variety of vaporizer cartridges and concentrates designed to deliver superior quality to both budget-minded and refined cannabis users looking for only the finest concentrates.