Mandarin Cookies x Code Blue Cured Sugar 0.5g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
This strain is known to have a floaty, comfortable but still lucid effect, which makes for great daytime or early evening use. Patient's report that Gelato has great value as a way to treat chronic aches and pains with its powerful numbing effects. Some use it to medicate headaches and migraines as well. This strain’s carefree elevation of mood can also offer temporary relief from the troubling symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and PTSD. Cannabis Oil Distillate is great for making edibles, dabbing, or ingesting straight from the syringe. 0.5g Applicator.
on November 14th, 2019
Generally I need to use heavy indicas to achieve adequate pain relief, but this modern classic is able to do the trick without being too sedating! Rev has great distillates, and this is no exception! Picked this up at Revolutionary Clinic’s Somerville location, where the staff is always knowledgeable and helpful!