Strain Type: Hybrid (50I/50S) | Genetics: OG Kush & Sour Diesel | Many patient's report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband, hence the name. It is known to be somewhat foggy or spacey. It's also been known to come on slowly and last a long time, making it excellent for persistent pain and incessant stress. X-trates 3D vape cartridges feature a highly refined, triple-distilled oil containing pure cannabinoids and infused terpenes. This extra step of refinement creates a clear viscous sap that resembles ultra-refined honey in consistency and hue. 0.5ml cartridge.