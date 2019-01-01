About this product
Strain Type: Hybrid (50I/50S) | Genetics: OG Kush & Sour Diesel | Many patient's report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband, hence the name. It is known to be somewhat foggy or spacey. It's also been known to come on slowly and last a long time, making it excellent for persistent pain and incessant stress. X-trates 3D vape cartridges feature a highly refined, triple-distilled oil containing pure cannabinoids and infused terpenes. This extra step of refinement creates a clear viscous sap that resembles ultra-refined honey in consistency and hue. 0.5ml cartridge.
About this strain
Headband
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Meet Headband, the love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid.