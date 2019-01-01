 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
King Louis XIII 2:1 CO2 Vape Cartridge

by X-trates

$50.00MSRP

Strain Type: Hybrid (70I/30S) | Genetics: OG Kush & LA Confidential | King Louis XIII is a mostly Indica strain of cannabis that resulted from a cross breed of OG Kush with LA Confidential. It often has an extremely piney aroma with a slight under-tone of berries. This Indica hybrid is also a suitable ally for when you need a little push into feeling positively, as it is very effective in making you feel happier and in a better mood. X-trates CO2 vape cartridges feature pure cannabis oil with a wide spectrum of organic cannabinoids and infused terpenes. 0.5ml cartridge.

King Louis XIII

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

King Louis XIII might be most famous for making wigs on men de rigeur for the French aristocracy, but in Southern California the name will bring to mind a popular indica-dominant strain. This strain announces itself as many people did in the 1600s: by its smell. The difference is this monarch’s odor is one that’s meant to be enjoyed; its dense nugs have an overwhelmingly piney smell with an earthy musk that will have you thinking of your last forest adventure. Bred in part from OG Kush, Louis XIII has a very similar spicy kush aroma. 

20% off all Concentrates & Vape Carts on 7.9 & 7.10 (OiL Day) at all Rev Clinics Dispensaries! X-trates, powered by Revolutionary Clinics, produces a variety of vaporizer cartridges and concentrates designed to deliver superior quality to both budget-minded and refined cannabis users looking for only the finest concentrates.