Strain Type: Hybrid (70I/30S) | Genetics: OG Kush & LA Confidential | King Louis XIII is a mostly Indica strain of cannabis that resulted from a cross breed of OG Kush with LA Confidential. It often has an extremely piney aroma with a slight under-tone of berries. This Indica hybrid is also a suitable ally for when you need a little push into feeling positively, as it is very effective in making you feel happier and in a better mood. X-trates CO2 vape cartridges feature pure cannabis oil with a wide spectrum of organic cannabinoids and infused terpenes. 0.5ml cartridge.
King Louis XIII
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
King Louis XIII might be most famous for making wigs on men de rigeur for the French aristocracy, but in Southern California the name will bring to mind a popular indica-dominant strain. This strain announces itself as many people did in the 1600s: by its smell. The difference is this monarch’s odor is one that’s meant to be enjoyed; its dense nugs have an overwhelmingly piney smell with an earthy musk that will have you thinking of your last forest adventure. Bred in part from OG Kush, Louis XIII has a very similar spicy kush aroma.