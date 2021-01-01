Lemon Meringue Full Spectrum CO2 Cartridge
About this product
Strain Type: Hybrid (30I/70S) | Genetics: Lemon Skunk & Cookies and Cream A cross of Lemon Skunk and Cookies and Cream. Lemon Meringue offers uplifting mental effects and sativa-driven energy that encourages physical activity. This strain’s subtle motivational qualities and pleasant euphoria are what drives users to this tart, citrus smelling and tasting strain. Breeder: Exotic Genetix. X-trates Full Spectrum Vape Carts features pure cannabis oil with cannabinoids and cannabis-derived terpenes from a single batch of flower. 0.5ml cartridge. Requires a 510 threaded battery.
About this brand
X-trates
About this strain
Lemon Meringue
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Lemon Meringue by Exotic Genetix is a sweet, zestful cross of Lemon Skunk and Cookies and Cream. This pungent combo emits a variety of aromas including citrus, diesel, and nuttiness, but at the center of this bouquet is a tart slice of lemon meringue pie. Lemon Meringue offers uplifting mental effects and invigorating energy that encourages physical activity. This strain’s subtle motivational qualities and pleasant euphoria make it a go-to for folks combating fatigue, depression, and minor headaches.
