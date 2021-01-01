Mr. Clean is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing Lime Skunk and The Cube. Mr. Clean has an intense aroma of limes and sweet, tart candies. Mr. Clean gets its name because this strain is known to have the ability to "clean out" bad moods, which makes Mr. Clean the perfect strain for lifting your spirits. Mr. Clean will make you feel slightly tingly but coherent enough to get things on your to-do list marked off. Medical Marijuana patients choose Mr. Clean to help with chronic stress and fatigue. Mr. Clean buds are a mix of light and dark green with orange hairs and a hint of frostiness.