 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Mr. Clean Full Spectrum CO2 Cartridge
Sativa

Mr. Clean Full Spectrum CO2 Cartridge

by X-trates

Write a review
X-trates Concentrates Cartridges Mr. Clean Full Spectrum CO2 Cartridge

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Strain: Hybrid (40I/60S) | Genetics: Lime Skunk & The Cube A cross between Lime Skunk and The Cube for a terpy, greasy, funky, haze taste. Mixing a strain known for a racy yet clear-headed buzz and a strain dominated by a euphoric, cerebral, relaxing effect, this strain is shown to bring the best of both worlds. X-trates Full Spectrum Vape Carts features pure cannabis oil with cannabinoids and cannabis-derived terpenes from a single batch of flower. 0.5ml cartridge.

About this brand

X-trates Logo
Our line of high-quality extraction products, X-Trates cartridges, applicators, ready pens, concentrates and capsules are designed to deliver superior quality to both budget-minded and refined cannabis users.

About this strain

Mr. Clean

Mr. Clean
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Mr. Clean is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing Lime Skunk and The Cube. Mr. Clean has an intense aroma of limes and sweet, tart candies. Mr. Clean gets its name because this strain is known to have the ability to "clean out" bad moods, which makes Mr. Clean the perfect strain for lifting your spirits. Mr. Clean will make you feel slightly tingly but coherent enough to get things on your to-do list marked off. Medical Marijuana patients choose Mr. Clean to help with chronic stress and fatigue. Mr. Clean buds are a mix of light and dark green with orange hairs and a hint of frostiness.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review