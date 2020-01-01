 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Strain: Hybrid (40I/60S) | Genetics: Lime Skunk & The Cube | A cross between Lime Skunk and The Cube for a terpy, greasy, funky, haze taste. Mixing a strain known for a racy yet clear-headed buzz and a strain dominated by a euphoric, cerebral, relaxing effect, this strain is shown to bring the best of both worlds. Wax is a tacky and easy to handle concentrate that is very popular for dabbing. Wax, like Shatter, is a form of Cannabis Oil Concentrate made by extracting the THC rich cannabinoids from the plant material with Hydrocarbon based solvents. 0.5 grams.

20% off all Concentrates & Vape Carts on 7.9 & 7.10 (OiL Day) at all Rev Clinics Dispensaries! X-trates, powered by Revolutionary Clinics, produces a variety of vaporizer cartridges and concentrates designed to deliver superior quality to both budget-minded and refined cannabis users looking for only the finest concentrates.