Strain: Hybrid (40I/60S) | Genetics: Lime Skunk & The Cube | A cross between Lime Skunk and The Cube for a terpy, greasy, funky, haze taste. Mixing a strain known for a racy yet clear-headed buzz and a strain dominated by a euphoric, cerebral, relaxing effect, this strain is shown to bring the best of both worlds. Wax is a tacky and easy to handle concentrate that is very popular for dabbing. Wax, like Shatter, is a form of Cannabis Oil Concentrate made by extracting the THC rich cannabinoids from the plant material with Hydrocarbon based solvents. 0.5 grams.