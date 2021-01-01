Purple Pineapple Express Live Sugar
Strain Type: Hybrid (60I/40S) | Genetics: Pineapple Express x Huckleberry Hound Purple Pineapple Express brings fond memories of a classic strain, with updated flavor profiles brought out by Huckleberry Hound. This thoughtful combination of strains has allowed for a truly rich tropical flavor to emerge, with notes of coffee and pine. Purple Pineapple Express has been reported to bring therapeutic benefits, both mental and physical. Patients have praised it for strong meditative, yet invigorating effects. Brought to us by Annunaki Genetics. Our live sugar is made using terpene-rich concentrate derived from an ethanol-based fresh frozen cannabis extraction. It is heated and purged in a vacuum oven under specific conditions that allow for THCA to separate from terpenes and other flavonoids, forming crystals, a.k.a. “sugar.” Live sugar has the consistency of clumps of sugar in a syrupy, honey-like sauce.
Purple Pineapple Express is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Purple Pineapple Express - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
