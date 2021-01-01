 Loading…

Sativa

Quantum Kush Kief Rosin

by X-trates

Quantum Kush Kief Rosin

About this product

Made using only heat and pressure, Rosin is a concentrate that retains a full spectrum of it's cannabinoid and terpene profile. 0.5 grams. Strain Type: Sativa 25I/75S | Genetics: Sweet Irish Kush x Timewreck Patients have reported this cultivar to provide mellow and relaxing effects while maintaining a clear head space. Often ideal for working on projects, or unwinding after a long day. This strain holds a classic combo of kush and haze, with notes of sour pushing through from the Timewreck lineage. Bred by Homegrown Natural Wonders.

About this brand

Our line of high-quality extraction products, X-Trates cartridges, applicators, ready pens, concentrates and capsules are designed to deliver superior quality to both budget-minded and refined cannabis users.

About this strain

Quantum Kush

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

If you are looking for a strain with a heavy THC content, Quantum Kush may just be the bud for you. Homegrown Natural Wonders originally produced this mix of Sweet Irish Kush and Timewreck, a combination that passes on a complex aroma that is both earthy and sweet. While the effects are strong, Quantum Kush provides relaxing effects, and it's popularly chosen by patients fighting appetite loss, nausea, or depression.

