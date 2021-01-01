About this product

Made using only heat and pressure, Rosin is a concentrate that retains a full spectrum of it's cannabinoid and terpene profile. 0.5 grams. Strain Type: Sativa 25I/75S | Genetics: Sweet Irish Kush x Timewreck Patients have reported this cultivar to provide mellow and relaxing effects while maintaining a clear head space. Often ideal for working on projects, or unwinding after a long day. This strain holds a classic combo of kush and haze, with notes of sour pushing through from the Timewreck lineage. Bred by Homegrown Natural Wonders.