 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Skywalker Express Kief Rosin

Skywalker Express Kief Rosin

by X-trates

Write a review
X-trates Concentrates Solventless Skywalker Express Kief Rosin

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Out of our extraction lab in Fitchburg, we have begun to produce a new variant of Kief Rosin! These crossed batches are prepared by mixing equal parts of two separate strains of kief and pressing them together as a mixed batch. Picking from the highest grade dry sift available, mixing two strains has resulted in creating some incredibly unique terpene profiles and additionally complementary medicinal effects. Skywalker OG + Purple Pineapple Express created Skywalker Express!

About this brand

X-trates Logo
Our line of high-quality extraction products, X-Trates cartridges, applicators, ready pens, concentrates and capsules are designed to deliver superior quality to both budget-minded and refined cannabis users.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review