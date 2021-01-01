About this product

Strain Type: Hybrid 60I/40S | Genetics: Mazar x Blueberry OG Patients have reported Skywalker OG to be effective at treating symptoms caused by chronic stress, pain due to an injury or illness, and mild to moderate cases of depression. Patients looking for powerful mental and physical relief that can tackle even the roughest of symptoms, should look no further says those who have used this particular cultivar. In the cannabis community Skywalker OG has become known for its pain-relieving ability to cut across the roughest symptoms and provide long-lasting relief. Our live sugar is made using terpene-rich concentrate derived from an ethanol-based fresh frozen cannabis extraction. It is heated and purged in a vacuum oven under specific conditions that allow for THCA to separate from terpenes and other flavonoids, forming crystals, a.k.a. “sugar.” Live sugar has the consistency of clumps of sugar in a syrupy, honey-like sauce.