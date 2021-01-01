Skywalker OG Live Sugar 0.5g
by X-tratesWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Strain Type: Hybrid 60I/40S | Genetics: Mazar x Blueberry OG Patients have reported Skywalker OG to be effective at treating symptoms caused by chronic stress, pain due to an injury or illness, and mild to moderate cases of depression. Patients looking for powerful mental and physical relief that can tackle even the roughest of symptoms, should look no further says those who have used this particular cultivar. In the cannabis community Skywalker OG has become known for its pain-relieving ability to cut across the roughest symptoms and provide long-lasting relief. Our live sugar is made using terpene-rich concentrate derived from an ethanol-based fresh frozen cannabis extraction. It is heated and purged in a vacuum oven under specific conditions that allow for THCA to separate from terpenes and other flavonoids, forming crystals, a.k.a. “sugar.” Live sugar has the consistency of clumps of sugar in a syrupy, honey-like sauce.
About this brand
X-trates
About this strain
Mazar x Blueberry OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Mazar x Blueberry OG is a potent indica-dominant hybrid strain that may just take you to a galaxy far, far away. No Sith genetics here—this plant is a cross between Mazar x Bluebery and OG Kush and has the strong aroma characteristic to kush strains that includes a spicy herbal scent tinged with jet fuel. This strain makes relaxation your only mission, and some users report strong body effects that include mild tingling and numbness. If pain and physical limitations are the issue, Mazar x Bluebery OG is here to rescue you. The galaxy also holds a sativa dominant variety of Mazar x Blueberry that is also often referred to as Mazar x Blueberry OG or Sativa OG.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.