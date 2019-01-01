 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Star Dawg CO2 Vape Cartridge

Star Dawg CO2 Vape Cartridge

by X-trates

Write a review
X-trates Concentrates Cartridges Star Dawg CO2 Vape Cartridge
X-trates Concentrates Cartridges Star Dawg CO2 Vape Cartridge

$50.00MSRP

About this product

Strain Type: Hybrid (Sativa Dominant) | Genetics: Chem Dawg #4 & Tres Dawg | Possibly named after the bright, sparkling crystal trichomes that blanket the strain like stars. Earthy pine with sour notes of diesel. Patients have reported that Star Dawg's uplifting effects have helped with their stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. X-trates CO2 vape cartridges feature pure cannabis oil with a wide spectrum of organic cannabinoids and infused terpenes. 0.5ml cartridge.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Stardawg

Stardawg
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Stardawg, possibly named after the bright, sparkling crystal trichomes that blanket the strain like stars, is a hybrid cross between Chemdog 4 and Tres Dawg. Earthy pine with sour notes of diesel color Stardawg, whose uplifting effects may help patients treating stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. Stardawg flowers in 67 days indoors with moderate yields. 

About this brand

X-trates Logo
20% off all Concentrates & Vape Carts on 7.9 & 7.10 (OiL Day) at all Rev Clinics Dispensaries! X-trates, powered by Revolutionary Clinics, produces a variety of vaporizer cartridges and concentrates designed to deliver superior quality to both budget-minded and refined cannabis users looking for only the finest concentrates.