About this product
Strain Type: Hybrid (Sativa Dominant) | Genetics: Chem Dawg #4 & Tres Dawg | Possibly named after the bright, sparkling crystal trichomes that blanket the strain like stars. Earthy pine with sour notes of diesel. Patients have reported that Star Dawg's uplifting effects have helped with their stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. X-trates CO2 vape cartridges feature pure cannabis oil with a wide spectrum of organic cannabinoids and infused terpenes. 0.5ml cartridge.
About this strain
Stardawg
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
