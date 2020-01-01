 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Stardawg Rosin

by X-trates

Strain Type: Hybrid (65S/35I) | Genetics: Chem Dawg #4 & Tres Dawg | Stardawg’s aroma is very earthy, with heavy pine notes that are followed by sour, chemical undertones. Stardawg can be uplifting and stable with a euphoric, but logical cerebral effect. May help patients treating stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. Made using only heat and pressure, Rosin is a concentrate that retains a full spectrum of it's cannabinoid and terpene profile. 0.5 grams.

About this strain

Stardawg

Stardawg
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Stardawg, possibly named after the bright, sparkling crystal trichomes that blanket the strain like stars, is a hybrid cross between Chemdog 4 and Tres Dawg. Earthy pine with sour notes of diesel color Stardawg, whose uplifting effects may help patients treating stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. Stardawg flowers in 67 days indoors with moderate yields. 

About this brand

20% off all Concentrates & Vape Carts on 7.9 & 7.10 (OiL Day) at all Rev Clinics Dispensaries! X-trates, powered by Revolutionary Clinics, produces a variety of vaporizer cartridges and concentrates designed to deliver superior quality to both budget-minded and refined cannabis users looking for only the finest concentrates.