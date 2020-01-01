About this product
Strain Type: Hybrid (65S/35I) | Genetics: Chem Dawg #4 & Tres Dawg | Stardawg’s aroma is very earthy, with heavy pine notes that are followed by sour, chemical undertones. Stardawg can be uplifting and stable with a euphoric, but logical cerebral effect. May help patients treating stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. Made using only heat and pressure, Rosin is a concentrate that retains a full spectrum of it's cannabinoid and terpene profile. 0.5 grams.
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Stardawg, possibly named after the bright, sparkling crystal trichomes that blanket the strain like stars, is a hybrid cross between Chemdog 4 and Tres Dawg. Earthy pine with sour notes of diesel color Stardawg, whose uplifting effects may help patients treating stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. Stardawg flowers in 67 days indoors with moderate yields.