by X-trates

$35.00MSRP

About this product

Star Dawg’s aroma is very earthy, with heavy pine notes that are followed by sour, chemical undertones. Patient's report Star Dawg can be uplifting and stable with a euphoric, but logical cerebral effect. May help patients treating stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. Shatter is a solid substance, which resembles a honey-colored glass shard. When tapped with a dab tool, it breaks into pieces or “shatters,” making it easy to manipulate and is far less messy than other varieties of concentrates or extracts. X-trates Shatter is made with Ethanol extraction. 0.5 grams.

About this brand

20% off all Concentrates & Vape Carts on 7.9 & 7.10 (OiL Day) at all Rev Clinics Dispensaries! X-trates, powered by Revolutionary Clinics, produces a variety of vaporizer cartridges and concentrates designed to deliver superior quality to both budget-minded and refined cannabis users looking for only the finest concentrates.