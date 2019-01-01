 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sundae Driver 2:1 Distillate Vape Cartridge

by X-trates

$65.00MSRP

Type: Hybrid (Indica Dominant) | Genetics: Fruity Pebbles & Grape Pie | Living up to its name, Sundae Driver almost tastes exactly like the dessert, almost as if sugary marshmallow dust is dancing across your tongue when you inhale, with fine notes of chocolate syrup. Bred from a combination of Fruity Pebbles and Grape Pie, the Sundae Driver will relax you like an easy Sunday morning, or act as the perfect nightcap before you turn in for the evening. Patient's find this strain to be good for relaxation, restfulness, and a strong body high. X-trates 3D vape cartridges feature a highly refined, triple-distilled oil containing pure cannabinoids and infused terpenes. This extra step of refinement creates a clear viscous sap that resembles ultra-refined honey in consistency and hue. 0.5ml cartridge.

20% off all Concentrates & Vape Carts on 7.9 & 7.10 (OiL Day) at all Rev Clinics Dispensaries! X-trates, powered by Revolutionary Clinics, produces a variety of vaporizer cartridges and concentrates designed to deliver superior quality to both budget-minded and refined cannabis users looking for only the finest concentrates.