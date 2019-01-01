About this product

Type: Hybrid (Indica Dominant) | Genetics: Fruity Pebbles & Grape Pie | Living up to its name, Sundae Driver almost tastes exactly like the dessert, almost as if sugary marshmallow dust is dancing across your tongue when you inhale, with fine notes of chocolate syrup. Bred from a combination of Fruity Pebbles and Grape Pie, the Sundae Driver will relax you like an easy Sunday morning, or act as the perfect nightcap before you turn in for the evening. Patient's find this strain to be good for relaxation, restfulness, and a strong body high. X-trates 3D vape cartridges feature a highly refined, triple-distilled oil containing pure cannabinoids and infused terpenes. This extra step of refinement creates a clear viscous sap that resembles ultra-refined honey in consistency and hue. 0.5ml cartridge.