Strain Type: Hybrid (50/50) Afghani Kush & Tang Tang. Tang Tang Afghani offers a complex mixture of effects that soothes and uplifts. This hybrid blends anti-inflammatory pain relief and pleasurable physical effects with a focused, cerebral buzz. Tang Tang Afghani's aroma is pungent, reeking of skunk and forest floor. The earthy terpenes mellow on the palate while stimulating appetite and creativity. Afghani Kush is a land race Indica from the middle east and Tang Tang is a land race Sativa from Jamaica. X-trates 3D vape cartridges feature a highly refined, triple-distilled oil containing pure cannabinoids and infused terpenes. This extra step of refinement creates a clear viscous sap that resembles ultra-refined honey in consistency and hue. 0.5ml cartridge.