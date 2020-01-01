About this product

Strain Type: Hybrid (60S/40I) Genetics: Jack Herer x G13 Haze | XJ-13 tastes of sweet and spice, with hints of pine and lime. Patients report this hybrid produces a body numbing effect that comes packaged with mood elevation, clarity and attentiveness. An ideal strain for patients to jump start their day, XJ-13 may provide good morning and daytime relief from pain, anxiety, stress and depression. Wax is a tacky and easy to handle concentrate that is very popular for dabbing. Wax, like Shatter, is a form of Cannabis Oil Concentrate made by extracting the THC rich cannabinoids from the plant material with Hydrocarbon based solvents. 0.5 grams.