Strain Type: Hybrid (60S/40I) Genetics: Jack Herer x G13 Haze | XJ-13 tastes of sweet and spice, with hints of pine and lime. Patients report this hybrid produces a body numbing effect that comes packaged with mood elevation, clarity and attentiveness. An ideal strain for patients to jump start their day, XJ-13 may provide good morning and daytime relief from pain, anxiety, stress and depression. Wax is a tacky and easy to handle concentrate that is very popular for dabbing. Wax, like Shatter, is a form of Cannabis Oil Concentrate made by extracting the THC rich cannabinoids from the plant material with Hydrocarbon based solvents. 0.5 grams.
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
XJ-13 is a sativa-dominant strain cherished for both its therapeutic potency and enjoyable euphoric buzz. This hybrid cross of Jack Herer and G13 Haze induces unencumbered cerebral effects perfect for stimulating creativity and conversation. As if we needed another reason to love this strain, XJ-13 consistently exhibits a strong citrus aroma accented by notes of earthy pine. Novice consumers looking for an easy, paranoia-free experience can depend on XJ-13 as a surefire way to relieve stress and mood-related symptoms.