Zkittles 2:1 CO2 Vape Cartridge

by X-trates

$50.00MSRP

Strain Type: Indica | Genetics: Grape Ape x Grapefruit | Patients report that the effects of Zkittlez are surprisingly uplifting for an indica, leaving you focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day. Aroma can be a sweet-sour funk. The flavor is sweet, like a tropical blend of fruit flavors. 2:1 means two parts CBD to one part THC. Co2 extraction contains a wider cannabinoid profile than distillate oil. 0.5ml cartridge. X-trates CO2 vape cartridges feature pure cannabis oil with a wide spectrum of organic cannabinoids and infused terpenes. 0.5ml cartridge.

20% off all Concentrates & Vape Carts on 7.9 & 7.10 (OiL Day) at all Rev Clinics Dispensaries! X-trates, powered by Revolutionary Clinics, produces a variety of vaporizer cartridges and concentrates designed to deliver superior quality to both budget-minded and refined cannabis users looking for only the finest concentrates.