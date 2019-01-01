About this product

Strain Type: Indica | Genetics: Grape Ape x Grapefruit | Patients report that the effects of Zkittlez are surprisingly uplifting for an indica, leaving you focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day. Aroma can be a sweet-sour funk. The flavor is sweet, like a tropical blend of fruit flavors. 2:1 means two parts CBD to one part THC. Co2 extraction contains a wider cannabinoid profile than distillate oil. 0.5ml cartridge. X-trates CO2 vape cartridges feature pure cannabis oil with a wide spectrum of organic cannabinoids and infused terpenes. 0.5ml cartridge.