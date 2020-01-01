 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
About this strain

Ghost Ship

Ghost Ship

Ghost Ship is an indica-dominant cross between Purple Kush Starship and Gupta Kush created by Colorado Seed Inc. Pervasive relaxation cascades over the body, but the buzz is not lethargic. With a very strong aroma that can only be described as “Kushy,” this strain soothes aches and pains while lending heady introspection. Think hard and rest easy. This flower is a solid option for muscle relaxation and stress relief.  

