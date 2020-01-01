Pineapple Express Disposable Vape Pen 0.3g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
1 .3g
$35.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
1 .3g
$35.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Be the first to review this product.
Hibiscus Sunrise is Colorado Seed Inc.’s version of “beach chair weed.” This relaxing, clear headed indica-dominant hybrid emanates chill vibes made for bright days. Offering a mental clarity that enables activity, Hibiscus Sunrise also provides a body high that is dense but not weighted. Pair this strain with a good playlist and indulge in the sights and smells of a world observed from a higher perspective.