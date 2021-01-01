Delta-8 THC Butter Cream Caramels 25mg
by XITEWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our classic Butter Cream Caramels are perfect for any occasion. Being so sweet and chewy you can enjoy it as mid day snack or melt it in your morning coffee. These are sold by the each. Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sugar, Heavy Cream, Coconut Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Natural Vanilla Extract, Salt, Citric Acid All Natural – Non-GMO – Gluten Free – No Artificial Flavors – No Artificial Colors – Lab Tested 100% Federally Legal
About this brand
XITE
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.