  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Delta-8 THC edibles
  5. Delta-8 THC Butter Cream Caramels 25mg

Delta-8 THC Butter Cream Caramels 25mg

by XITE

About this product

Our classic Butter Cream Caramels are perfect for any occasion. Being so sweet and chewy you can enjoy it as mid day snack or melt it in your morning coffee. These are sold by the each. Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sugar, Heavy Cream, Coconut Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Natural Vanilla Extract, Salt, Citric Acid All Natural – Non-GMO – Gluten Free – No Artificial Flavors – No Artificial Colors – Lab Tested 100% Federally Legal

