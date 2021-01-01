 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Delta-8 THC edibles
  5. Delta-8 THC Dark Chocolate Bar 300mg

Delta-8 THC Dark Chocolate Bar 300mg

by XITE

Write a review
XITE Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Edibles Delta-8 THC Dark Chocolate Bar 300mg

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
300.0mg
CBD
0.0mg
$39.99

Store updated

About this product

Our rich Dark Chocolate Bars are perfect for the more experienced pallet with over 64% Cocoa. Free of all dairy products, this is a great vegan option. Super naturally good with zero artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. Ingredients: Chocolate Liquor, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavoring, Coconut Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract All Natural – Non-GMO – Gluten Free – No Artificial Flavors – No Artificial Colors – Lab Tested 100% Federally Legal

About this brand

XITE Logo

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review