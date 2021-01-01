 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Delta-8 THC edibles
  5. Delta-8 THC Milk Chocolate Minis 25mg

Delta-8 THC Milk Chocolate Minis 25mg

by XITE

Write a review
XITE Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Edibles Delta-8 THC Milk Chocolate Minis 25mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Our silky Milk Chocolate Minis are perfect for those with a sweet tooth. Being so delicious and smooth, you can add these to any part of your day. Super naturally good with zero artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. These are sold by the piece. 100% Federally Legal Ingredients: Sugar, Cacao Butter, Alpine Skimmed Milk Powder, Chocolate Liquor, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Flavor, Coconut Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract All Natural– Non-GMO – Gluten Free – No Artificial Flavors – No Artificial Colors – Lab Tested

About this brand

XITE Logo

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review