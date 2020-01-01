 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Nutrients
  5. CalCarb Foliar Booster

CalCarb Foliar Booster

by Xtreme Gardening

Write a review
Xtreme Gardening Growing Nutrients CalCarb Foliar Booster

Similar items

Show all

About this product

CalCarb is a readily available source of calcium and carbon dioxide. Calcium is critical to the health of your plant, contributing to the strength of cell membranes and regulation of nutrient use. Calcium is known to play a major role in the quality of many crops, including peppers, tomatoes, and watermelon. It is also able to reduce the effects of heat stress in plants. CalCarb foliar booster works great in both indoor and outdoor environments. Both calcium and carbon are critical to plant development. Calcium is generally supplied through the soil and carbon enters the plant as carbon dioxide which is necessary for photosynthesis to occur. CalCarb is a unique form of a simple and very common compound that contains both calcium and carbon. Calcium carbonate or CaCO3 is used in agriculture throughout most of the world to adjust soil pH levels. But CalCarb is an unusual form of calcium carbonate that is highly unstable, converting to calcium oxide (CaO) and carbon dioxide (CO2) rapidly when applied to the foliage. ​ This unique phenomena increases calcium availability to plants through the foliage, but more importantly, the CO2 levels directly outside and inside the stomata can rise threefold which is near the optimum for photosynthesis efficiency. ​ Forget to water? Didn't remember to bring that tender houseplant in before the first cold snap? If it is not too far gone, treat it with CalCarb and you may be able to rescue it. CalCarb helps in recovery by increasing photosynthesis in the foliage that is not too seriously damaged and by raising the surface pH of damaged foliage which deters airborne pathogens from taking advantage of the weakened cellular tissue. CalCarb is available in 3 oz and 6 oz.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Xtreme Gardening Logo
Xtreme Gardening was born with the goal to inspire a new generation of gardeners and growers. Always striving to maximize yields and quality through biological amendments. Xtreme Gardening combines new technology with results from millions of years of natural evolutionary design, allowing us to provide gardeners with the pure biology needed for superior plant growth. With Xtreme Gardening beneficial microbes, gardeners are no longer limited by fertilizers and are able to unlock their plants’ true potential while reaching new levels of production. Experience the increase in crop yields, in addition to improving moisture and nutrient management, for Xtreme results!