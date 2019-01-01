About this product
Xvape Avant the best ultra portable dry herb vaporizer, with a pocket-friendly and innovative flat design that features 5 unique temperature settings. It has the following features; •Innovative Compact & Exquisite Flat Design •Magnetic Ceramic Mouthpiece •Ingenious Large Capacity Ceramic Baking Chamber •5 Temperature Settings •Temperature Memory •High Rate 1200 MAH Battery •Short Circuit Protection •Temperature Range (356°F – 428°F)
