  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. AVANT

AVANT

by XVAPE USA

$59.00MSRP

About this product

Xvape Avant the best ultra portable dry herb vaporizer, with a pocket-friendly and innovative flat design that features 5 unique temperature settings. It has the following features; •Innovative Compact & Exquisite Flat Design •Magnetic Ceramic Mouthpiece •Ingenious Large Capacity Ceramic Baking Chamber •5 Temperature Settings •Temperature Memory •High Rate 1200 MAH Battery •Short Circuit Protection •Temperature Range (356°F – 428°F)

About this brand

XVAPE is a global brand that brings the latest innovations in vaporizers. We continue to offer high quality products with excellent prices. Our products are designed to provide a better way for consuming.