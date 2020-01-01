 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by XVAPE USA

$25.00MSRP

Xvape Cricket is a basic vape pen with a magnetic mouthpiece and single titanium quartz coil. It has a 510 threading so standard cartridges will fit on the battery as well. With the wax cup, it becomes a versatile vape pen for the same price as an individual cartridge battery alone. The Cricket has the following features: •510 threaded cartridge battery •Single titanium quartz coil •Portable/discreet •Great for cartridges and concentrates •Glass mouthpiece for wax •Quartz heating element •Temperature Range (662°F – 752°F) •350mah battery •Comes with USB charging cable & dab tool

XVAPE is a global brand that brings the latest innovations in vaporizers. We continue to offer high quality products with excellent prices. Our products are designed to provide a better way for consuming.