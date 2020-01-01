Black Dart Pod Battery by Evermore
by Evermore Cannabis Company
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 18.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Xvape Cricket is a basic vape pen with a magnetic mouthpiece and single titanium quartz coil. It has a 510 threading so standard cartridges will fit on the battery as well. With the wax cup, it becomes a versatile vape pen for the same price as an individual cartridge battery alone. The Cricket has the following features: •510 threaded cartridge battery •Single titanium quartz coil •Portable/discreet •Great for cartridges and concentrates •Glass mouthpiece for wax •Quartz heating element •Temperature Range (662°F – 752°F) •350mah battery •Comes with USB charging cable & dab tool
Be the first to review this product.