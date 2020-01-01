About this product

Xvape FOG is a 100% convection vaporizer that fits in your hand. It delivers a sense of luxury and steadiness with all aluminum body. The most amazing part lies in its vapor quality. The convection heating provides an instant inhaling experience with no need to wait. The Features include: •True convection technology •5 temperature settings •Zirconian Jewelry-grade mouthpiece •Hinge-flip top for easy access •Instant heat-up time •Temperature Range (356°F – 428°F) •Replaceable 18650 Battery with Micro USB Charger •Includes concentrate pad for 2-in-1 us