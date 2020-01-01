 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
V One +

by XVAPE USA

$59.00MSRP

Xvape V-ONE+ features a ceramic heating dish which provides very smooth, flavorful hits. The vaporization is a little slower than most but it creates a more even vapor to retain those terpenes. It also includes a discreet concentrate storage cup for easy access on the go. The metal mouthpiece can be used for more durability and the bubbler attachment can be used for more filtration. Additional Features include: •Quartz & Ceramic Coil •Ceramic Heating Dish •Splash Proof Mouthpiece •Splash Proof Dome Cover •1500 MAH Battery •Discreet Built In Concentrate Container •Temperature Range (662°F – 680°F) •Instant Heat, Ready in 2 seconds

XVAPE is a global brand that brings the latest innovations in vaporizers. We continue to offer high quality products with excellent prices. Our products are designed to provide a better way for consuming.