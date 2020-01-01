 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
V One 2.0

by XVAPE USA

$89.00MSRP

About this product

Xvape V-ONE 2.0 is a level up from the V-ONE+. It features a bubbler attachment with a magnetic base to set up like a mini rig, as well as a metal mouthpiece for more durability on the go. With two temperature settings, you can adjust your preference and the dual titanium coil creates a hit closest to a titanium nail. Other features include: •Interchangeable Metal Mouthpiece •Dual Titanium Quartz Coil •Spill Proof Bubbler •1500 MAH Battery •2 Temperature Settings (752F – 1012F) •Magnetic Carb Cap and Base

About this brand

XVAPE is a global brand that brings the latest innovations in vaporizers. We continue to offer high quality products with excellent prices. Our products are designed to provide a better way for consuming.