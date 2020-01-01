 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. V2 Pro

V2 Pro

by XVAPE USA

Write a review
XVAPE USA Vaping Portable Vaporizers V2 Pro
XVAPE USA Vaping Portable Vaporizers V2 Pro

$89.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Xvape V2 PRO is a 3 in 1 device. It has a full ceramic heating chamber to provide an even vaporization and avoid hot spots or stirring. Five temperature settings allow adjust-ability by preference and changeable battery ensures long-lasting use. The aluminum casing makes for a durable device and easily portable. Frequency of cleaning depends on usage. For heavy users, clean once a week. To clean the V2 Pro, simply brush out any excess herb and wipe out the chamber with rubbing alcohol. •3 – In – 1 Device •Full ceramic chamber for even vaporization •Fits 1/3-1/2 gram of dry herb •Five temperature settings •Replaceable 18650 Samsung battery and micro USB charging port •Aluminum casing for more durability •Auto Shut off •5 Min Cycle Time •LED Power Indicators •Accessories include Water Pipe Adapter, Glass Mouthpiece & Glass Bubbler

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

XVAPE USA Logo
XVAPE is a global brand that brings the latest innovations in vaporizers. We continue to offer high quality products with excellent prices. Our products are designed to provide a better way for consuming.