VISTA MINI

by XVAPE USA

$119.00MSRP

About this product

XVAPE VISTA MINI is a small but powerful bubbler vaporizer for your concentrates. This spectacular device features a detachable glass bubbler, ceramic chamber, and glass carb cab for the best tasting vape. Standing under 5 inches tall the Vista Mini is the perfect size for your desk, coffee table, or on the go. It also features an LED light, wireless charging, and three temperature settings. The Vista-Mini continues to be the best Vape of 2018 and 2019. It has some amazing features: •Bi-Directional Carb Cap •Remarkable LED Lighting •Portable Compact Size •Ingenious Ceramic Oven Atomizer •3 Temperature Settings (536°F – 752°F) •Detachable Glass Bubbler •Wireless or USB charging •2000 mah battery

About this brand

XVAPE is a global brand that brings the latest innovations in vaporizers. We continue to offer high quality products with excellent prices. Our products are designed to provide a better way for consuming.