Xvape VITAL is a dry herb unit featuring a full ceramic chamber to ensure no hot spots or stirring. With the OLED screen, you are able to adjust temperature by degree anywhere from 212-464 degrees F. The chamber can fit up to ½ a gram and the timer setting controls how long the heating session lasts. The bubbler attachment creates filtration for a smoother hit while the 14mm adapter can fit on your water pipe for even more filtration and a more genuine flower taste. Frequency of cleaning depends on usage. For heavy users, clean once a week. To clean the Vital, simply brush out any excess herb and wipe out the chamber with rubbing alcohol. •Full ceramic heating chamber •OLED screen with by-degree temperature adjustability •Optional bubbler attachment and 14mm water pipe adapter •15S fast heating •Temperature Range (212°F – 464°F) •Dual Cycle 5mins or 10mins •Samsung 2600mAh battery •USB charging •Portable size •Auto Shut Off