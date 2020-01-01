 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Home
  Products
  Vaping
  Portable vaporizers
  VITAL

VITAL

by XVAPE USA

XVAPE USA Vaping Portable Vaporizers VITAL
XVAPE USA Vaping Portable Vaporizers VITAL

$79.00MSRP

About this product

Xvape VITAL is a dry herb unit featuring a full ceramic chamber to ensure no hot spots or stirring. With the OLED screen, you are able to adjust temperature by degree anywhere from 212-464 degrees F. The chamber can fit up to ½ a gram and the timer setting controls how long the heating session lasts. The bubbler attachment creates filtration for a smoother hit while the 14mm adapter can fit on your water pipe for even more filtration and a more genuine flower taste. Frequency of cleaning depends on usage. For heavy users, clean once a week. To clean the Vital, simply brush out any excess herb and wipe out the chamber with rubbing alcohol. •Full ceramic heating chamber •OLED screen with by-degree temperature adjustability •Optional bubbler attachment and 14mm water pipe adapter •15S fast heating •Temperature Range (212°F – 464°F) •Dual Cycle 5mins or 10mins •Samsung 2600mAh battery •USB charging •Portable size •Auto Shut Off

About this brand

XVAPE is a global brand that brings the latest innovations in vaporizers. We continue to offer high quality products with excellent prices. Our products are designed to provide a better way for consuming.