  5. AK-48

AK-48

by Yerba Buena

Yerba Buena Cannabis Flower AK-48

About this product

Indica Dominant Hybrid AK-48 is just a shade heavier than its semi-automatic predecessor, offering an uplifting, cognitive boost while relaxing the body. Don’t expect to be sleepy, but don’t make plans to do any math.

About this strain

AK-48

AK-48

AK-48 is a strain that mixes Colombian GoldThaiMexican, and Afghani genetics. It typically provides uplifting and euphoric effects. This strain is known for its dense buds, fast flowering cycle, and exceptional aroma.

About this brand

Clean Green Certified & Certified Kind. OLCC-licensed recreational producer in Oregon. 21+ only.