Fortune Cookies

by Yerba Buena

Yerba Buena Cannabis Flower Fortune Cookies

About this product

Sativa Dominant Hybrid Two famous sought-after strains join forces to create a euphoric mood booster that promotes good vibes, happiness and deep conversation, while offering relief for body-related ailments for many.

About this strain

Fortune Cookies

Fortune Cookies

Fortune Cookies is a hybrid cannabis strain that combines the famed genetics of Girl Scout Cookies and OG Kush in a potent mix of earthy, honeyed flavors. OG Kush genes are already present in Girl Scout Cookies, but Fortune Cookies has pronounced characteristics that OG fans will appreciate. This strain usually induces a soaring, long-lasting buzz perfect for creative escapes, but can push past the confines of a subtle buzz into the weighty “couch-lock” effects when consumed in higher doses.

About this brand

Clean Green Certified & Certified Kind. OLCC-licensed recreational producer in Oregon. 21+ only.