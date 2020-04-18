Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Indica Dominant Hybrid Combine the classic cookies with the sativa hybrid of the Golden State and what you get is FIRE! Frosty, stinky and hazy yet mellowing and social. You'll quickly be the most popular person when you light this baby up.
on April 18th, 2020
I have the Crumble and its fire