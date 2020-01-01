 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Golden State Cooks Pre-Roll 0.5g

by Yerba Buena

Golden State Cooks Pre-Roll 0.5g

About this product

About this strain

Golden State Banana

Golden State Banana

Golden State Banana is a fruity indica cross of Ghost OG and Banana Kush. This semi-sedative strain fills the consumer’s mind with euphoria while wrapping the limbs in a warm, relaxing sensation. The aroma is a mixture of Ghost OG’s pungent, citrus terpenes and Banana Kush’s tropical scents, creating a rich bouquet with bright floral sweetness. Uplifting and relaxing, Golden State Banana’s effects are ideal for unwinding at the end of the day while elevating mood and frontloading creativity.  

About this brand

Clean Green Certified & Certified Kind. OLCC-licensed recreational producer in Oregon. 21+ only.