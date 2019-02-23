Acapulco744 on February 23rd, 2019

I remember I use to work swing shift in a wearhouse and on my brake on a Friday night I went to the store while my homie was loading he’s pipe during are brake in my car and then we park near the store before we got back from our brake and we were smoking and and the weed hit me right away and I could feel it right away then we got back to work and I was forgetting stuff kind of but I felt happy and active and no grumpy it was a great feeling I don’t remember getting paranoid