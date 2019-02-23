Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Indica This strain brings the user an instant psychedelic uplift followed by a gentle exhale of relaxation and body relief that almost inevitably results in sleep.
on February 23rd, 2019
I remember I use to work swing shift in a wearhouse and on my brake on a Friday night I went to the store while my homie was loading he’s pipe during are brake in my car and then we park near the store before we got back from our brake and we were smoking and and the weed hit me right away and I could feel it right away then we got back to work and I was forgetting stuff kind of but I felt happy and active and no grumpy it was a great feeling I don’t remember getting paranoid
on January 18th, 2018
So I'm a runner. I'm running and reviewing various pots and grasses and weeds pre-exercise. Lion's Milk was a very jumpy and enthusiastic high from runnning. I found myself tackling uphills, as well as keeping a gradual and focused pace that wasn't hard but got me sweating. I also found myself being very meditative, thinking and pondering more so than I normally do when I'm running. It wasn't bad, and while I did take a break mid-run (it is an indica) I got right back to my workout when I hit the stairs. Lion's Milk is a heady high, but not a bad treat for a high workout. Recommend doing a HIIT workout as opposed to an aerobic repetitive one. Cheers