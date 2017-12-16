 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Tangie Banana Surprise

by Yerba Buena

Yerba Buena Cannabis Flower Tangie Banana Surprise

About this product

Indica Sticky and terpene-rich, the Tangie Banana hits you with an exhilarating freshness before you even smoke it. You can count on a feel-good, creative and all around happy vibe for the duration.

taravh

TBS makes me feel happy relaxed energetic, tickles my nose and the smell thrills me. The smoke is smooth and the aftertaste is wonderfully tasty. Love it!!!!

About this brand

Clean Green Certified & Certified Kind. OLCC-licensed recreational producer in Oregon. 21+ only.