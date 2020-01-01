500mg Revive Life Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil 30mL (Cinnamon)
by Yes.LifeWrite a review
$49.95MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our 500mg Revive Life Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil 30mL (Cinnamon) packs a more potent punch for addressing issues such as discomfort and inflammation. With the ability to target more receptors in the brain, this product is similar to our Broad Spectrum tincture, but with naturally-occurring THC included.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.