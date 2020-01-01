500mg Water-Soluble Full Spectrum CBD Oil 30mL
$49.95MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our 500mg Revive Life Water-Soluble Full Spectrum CBD Oil 30mL packs a more potent punch for addressing issues such as discomfort and inflammation. With the ability to target more receptors in the brain, this product is similar to our Broad-Spectrum tincture, but with naturally occurring THC included. - Contains up to 0.3% THC - Continual use provides stronger results - May give a possible positive drug test result
