500mg Water-Soluble Full Spectrum CBD Oil 30mL

by Yes.Life

$49.95MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Our 500mg Revive Life Water-Soluble Full Spectrum CBD Oil 30mL packs a more potent punch for addressing issues such as discomfort and inflammation. With the ability to target more receptors in the brain, this product is similar to our Broad-Spectrum tincture, but with naturally occurring THC included. - Contains up to 0.3% THC - Continual use provides stronger results - May give a possible positive drug test result

About this brand

We focus on providing the natural solutions that are known to work. We focus on smart science,high-quality CBD products, and being honest. We focus on those seeking better health, no matter what challenges they may face in it. At Yes.Life, we focus on you saying YES to LIFE again.