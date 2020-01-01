 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Pets
  4. Pet tinctures
  5. 50mg Water-Soluble Pawsterity Pet CBD Oil 30mL

50mg Water-Soluble Pawsterity Pet CBD Oil 30mL

by Yes.Life

$14.95MSRP

About this product

Our animal friends deserve a break from the stresses of life just like us. Our 50mg PawsterityTM line Broad Spectrum CBD Oil 30mL is perfect for your pet. With just a small amount added to their food, you can provide them the mental clarity and relief from inflammation that you know they deserve. Available in Natural Flavor - Contains 50mg of our Yes.Life CBD - Continual absolutely NO THC - Continual use provides stronger results

About this brand

Yes.Life Logo
We focus on providing the natural solutions that are known to work. We focus on smart science,high-quality CBD products, and being honest. We focus on those seeking better health, no matter what challenges they may face in it. At Yes.Life, we focus on you saying YES to LIFE again.