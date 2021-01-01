Yocan UNI Twist Universal Portable Mod
Today we are going to introduce new vape mod from Yocan. The Yocan UNI Twist Universal Portable Mod is an easily considered the most useful mod. It takes all the best things about the UNI and enhances them. Yocan UNI Twist has a dial built into the bottom of the device, you can customize your vapig experience from 1.8V to 4.2V. Main Features: Universal Portable Mod Diameters: 32.5x22x67mm Patented Box Mod 10sec preheat function Voltage Range: 1.8V to 4.2V small and discreet appearance housed in solid quality Zinc Alloy shell Fit ALL Kinds of Oil Atomizers Built With Height Slider Adjustable Diameter Dial Fitting Different Diameters Built With Hanging Hole Type-C Charging port Discreet yet effective Available In Many Colors If you want to test or review this item, please fill out on Yocan.com/r Learn more Yocan UNI Twist information, please visit Yocan.com official site.
Yocan®
