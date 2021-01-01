Yocan Armor 510 Thread Battery Black version
About this product
Yocan Armor batteries are designed specially for 510 threaded cartridges. Yocan Armor 510 Thread Battery Black version delivers the best-in-class farm to table vaping experience. This device comes with a 350mAh Battery. You can use it everywhere, everytime. Main Features: Fit 510 Thread Cartridges 350mAh Battery Micro USB Charge One-single Button Vape Pen 10 Sec Preheat Function Preset 3 Voltage Level Learn more Yocan Armor 510 Thread Battery Black version information, please visit YocanTech.com
About this brand
Yocan®
