SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Yocan Armor Rose Gold Version is powerful yet discreet, smart yet easy-to-use. The Armor uses three presetting voltage levels, the LED indicators will display 1 light for 3.0V, 2 lights for 3.5V, and all 3 lights for 4.0V when you're ready for some serious cloud action. This concentrate vaporizer with high quality performance at an affordable price. Main Features: Six stylish colors Compact And Portable All in One System Presetting voltage levels: Low: 3.0V / one light on Medium: 3.5V / two lights on High: 4.0V / three light on Sleek and Smooth Design Learn more Yocan Armor Rose Gold version information, please visit YocanTech.com
Be the first to review this product.