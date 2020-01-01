SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
The Yocan Evolve 2020 Verion is a uniquely (just like its counter part, the Evolve) vaporizer but now with a bigger chamber and battery. Evolve Features: Functional Coil Cap Dual Quartz Coil 10-Second Auto-Shutoff Very Portable 650mAh battery Built-In Silicone Concentrate Jar Dual Quartz Wax Atomizer Larger Chamber Micro-USB Charging Upgraded Battery Sleek and Discreet 510 threaded battery USB Charging More detail: YocanTech.com
