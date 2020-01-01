SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Yocan Evolve Black 2020 version is discrete yet powerful, versatile yet easy to use. It's a stylish and ultra-portable vaporizer. Yocan Evolve portable vaporizer has a sleek design and great performance. Its an upgrade over the previous with a more colorful battery, comes with 6 new colors. Quartz dual coil vaporizer pen with built-in silicon jar and micro USB port. This device contains every features for which current people are looking for. Evolve Features: Fast USB charging. Easy to use: QDC coil Dual Quartz Atomizer Compact Design Functional Coil Cap Leak-Proof Chamber Learn more Yocan Evolve on YocanTech.com
Be the first to review this product.