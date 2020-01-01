SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Enjoy Your Vaping Life with Yocan Evolve Plus! If you want to wholesale Yocan Evolve Plus 2020 Version, please email info@yocantech.com. Yocan Evolve Plus Advanced Vape Pen 2020 Version. This dab pen is an advanced vape pen designed and engineered for one goal – to be the ultimate wax consumption tool. Evolve Plus Features: Built-In Concentrate Jar Dual Quartz Wax Atomizer Larger Chamber Micro-USB Charging Upgraded Battery Sleek and Discreet Coil cap to prevent wax from leaking out Instant heating time Dual quartz coil technology Long-lasting 1100mAh battery More detail: YocanTech.com
Be the first to review this product.