Yocan Evolve Plus is perfect blend between purity and stability. The Evolve Plus slim pen design boasts an impressively deep loading chamber. It is lined with quartz crystal and fitted with dual quartz rods wrapped in durable QDC coils for the perfect blend between purity and stability. Or you can swap it out for the 510-thread coilless ceramic coil. An functional coil cap and leak proof technology delivers an extraordinary and worry-free vapor experience. Main Feature: Built-In Concentrate Jar Dual Quartz concentrate Atomizer Larger Chamber Micro-USB Charging Upgraded Battery Sleek and Discreet Coil cap to prevent concentrate from leaking out Instant heating time Dual quartz coil technology Long-lasting 1100mAh battery 15 Seconds of Continuous Heat Size: 120 x 19mm Material: Metal with quartz coils Thread: Standard 510 thread Battery: Built-in 1100mah Charging: Micro USB Port Learn more Yocan Evolve Plus information, visit YocanTech.com

About this brand

Yocan Tech Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices. Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China. We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry. OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.